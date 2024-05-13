Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600,100 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the April 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,723,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.74 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average is $57.98.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
