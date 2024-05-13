Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600,100 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the April 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,723,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.74 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average is $57.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 110,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 15,920 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,533,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 143,800 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after buying an additional 102,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

