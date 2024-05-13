Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.63

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.63 and last traded at $59.61, with a volume of 130072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.35.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,191,000 after buying an additional 1,245,802 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,507,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,781,000 after purchasing an additional 873,269 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,595,000 after buying an additional 732,115 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,895.1% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 741,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 729,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,504,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

