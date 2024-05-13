UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Down 2.7%

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.91. 716,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,721,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

UWM Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $666.19 million, a PE ratio of 232.33 and a beta of 1.62.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of ($114.58) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.14 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,333.33%.

Institutional Trading of UWM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UWM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,886,000 after buying an additional 28,071 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UWM by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,077,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in UWM by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 81,799 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter worth $6,705,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of UWM by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 846,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 14,623 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

