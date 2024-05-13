Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the April 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Usio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USIO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.48. 2,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,320. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Usio has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Usio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Usio by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Usio from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

