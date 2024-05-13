Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Up 64.6% in April

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the April 15th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS USNZY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.51. 4,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,627. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.15. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Cuts Dividend

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0498 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

