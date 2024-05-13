USA Financial Formulas Trims Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

USA Financial Formulas lessened its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,304 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $616,405.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,219.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $616,405.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,166 shares in the company, valued at $468,219.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.11.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $133.60. 1,916,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,429. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $151.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 26.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

