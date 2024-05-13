USA Financial Formulas Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.16. 2,819,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,856,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.31. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

