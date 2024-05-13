USA Financial Formulas Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 777 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 91.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PAYX traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.77. 1,685,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.36 and its 200-day moving average is $120.62.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 85.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAYX

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.