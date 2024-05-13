USA Financial Formulas Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $84,583,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,637. The stock has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile



Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

