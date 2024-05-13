USA Financial Formulas Reduces Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

USA Financial Formulas cut its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Saia were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,755,000 after acquiring an additional 325,031 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 788,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,215,000 after purchasing an additional 26,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Saia by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,794 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Saia by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 663,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,655,000 after buying an additional 230,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Saia by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 318,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA traded down $7.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $403.02. The company had a trading volume of 249,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.91 and a 12-month high of $628.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.71.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Saia from $528.00 to $473.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $497.22.

In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,228.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

