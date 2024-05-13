USA Financial Formulas Raises Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1,477.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in MetLife were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.41. 1,929,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,409. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.93. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. MetLife’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.85.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

