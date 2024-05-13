USA Financial Formulas Raises Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 473.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target (down previously from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.79.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $5.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $347.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,664. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.93 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $389.77 and a 200 day moving average of $436.03. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

