USA Financial Formulas Purchases Shares of 338 AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 338 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in AppFolio by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AppFolio by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AppFolio by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on APPF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of APPF stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.41. The stock had a trading volume of 303,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,812. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 119.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.37. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.49 and a fifty-two week high of $256.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $2,272,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,605,146.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 4,500 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.56, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $2,272,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,605,146.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,011. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.