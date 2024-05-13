USA Financial Formulas Purchases Shares of 2,984 CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,630,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,494,000 after buying an additional 227,775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,326,000 after purchasing an additional 209,500 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 88,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 817,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,909. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a current ratio of 12.80. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.03.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTRE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

