USA Financial Formulas Purchases Shares of 1,088 Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Hawkins Price Performance

Shares of HWKN stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.74. The stock had a trading volume of 73,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,030. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.83.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

