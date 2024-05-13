USA Financial Formulas Purchases 8,272 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 758.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE stock traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $182.25. The company had a trading volume of 616,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.46 and its 200 day moving average is $180.49. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Profile



Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

