USA Financial Formulas Purchases 5,282 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

USA Financial Formulas grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 27,800.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $279.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,448,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,037,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.31. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

