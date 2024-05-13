USA Financial Formulas Purchases 438 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 1,990.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 1.2 %

ONTO traded down $2.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $221.62. 548,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,225. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.71. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.03 and a 12-month high of $233.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In related news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $467,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,388.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $467,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,388.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,170 shares of company stock valued at $8,266,955 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Onto Innovation

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.