USA Financial Formulas Invests $73,000 in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,539 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4,634.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Yelp by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,835 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on YELP. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Yelp Stock Performance

Yelp stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.97. 1,114,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,963. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. Yelp had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $332.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Yelp

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $111,732.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,994.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $232,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 312,502 shares in the company, valued at $12,134,452.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $111,732.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,994.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

