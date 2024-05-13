USA Financial Formulas Has $852,000 Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 23,659.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.43. 308,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,245. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $122.20 and a 52-week high of $191.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.32.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

