USA Financial Formulas Has $65.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6,282,116.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,927 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 11.5% of USA Financial Formulas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. USA Financial Formulas owned 0.24% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $65,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,051,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 778.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,215,000 after purchasing an additional 418,976 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,554,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,513.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 379,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,331,000 after purchasing an additional 355,670 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,031. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.92. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.