USA Financial Formulas Has $36.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8,294.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,230 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.4% of USA Financial Formulas’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $523.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,565,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,554. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $515.53 and a 200-day moving average of $487.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

