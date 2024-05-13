USA Financial Formulas Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 617.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.5% of USA Financial Formulas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Intuit were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $627.19. 916,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,979. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.22 and a 52-week high of $671.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $634.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $611.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. StockNews.com cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $657.95.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

