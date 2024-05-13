USA Financial Formulas Has $101,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 6,956.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 25,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FE. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FE stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $39.69. 1,643,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $40.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 97.70%.

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.