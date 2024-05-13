USA Financial Formulas Has $1.57 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 85,171.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,969 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 45,878 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,686 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.61.

Salesforce stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $277.52. 2,896,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,437,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $268.64 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.59. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.63, for a total value of $4,179,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,632,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,745,272.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.63, for a total value of $4,179,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,632,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,745,272.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.22, for a total value of $1,164,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,091,541.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 599,193 shares of company stock valued at $174,787,298 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

