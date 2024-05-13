USA Financial Formulas Has $1.14 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

USA Financial Formulas grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 164.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $286.30. The stock had a trading volume of 648,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,070. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.41 and a 12 month high of $288.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.15.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

