USA Financial Formulas Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 573.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,919,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194,441 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 8,697.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $104,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,100 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $139,177,000 after acquiring an additional 859,134 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in CVS Health by 49.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,095,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $146,341,000 after purchasing an additional 698,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,513,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $435,325,000 after buying an additional 616,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $56.47. 11,714,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,845,113. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average of $72.81. The firm has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

