USA Financial Formulas Grows Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 355.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $248.18. 165,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,096. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.95. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $189.35 and a 1 year high of $248.69. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

