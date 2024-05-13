USA Financial Formulas Decreases Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

USA Financial Formulas decreased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 49.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Modine Manufacturing stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.26. 462,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,350. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $109.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Modine Manufacturing

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,577,043.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $1,288,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,115 in the last three months. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.