USA Financial Formulas Buys 3,808 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 184.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,394,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,449,453. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.20. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

