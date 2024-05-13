USA Financial Formulas Acquires 15,988 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 133,233.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRO. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,311 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 497.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 44,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 37,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

NYSE:BRO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.47. 1,553,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.30 and its 200-day moving average is $78.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.30.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

