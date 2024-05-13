USA Financial Formulas Acquires 15,234 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 304,680.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,239 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,988 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 352,974 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,023,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,090. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $256,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,199,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,459. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.