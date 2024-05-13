US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN) Short Interest Down 21.1% in April

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Price Performance

USVN stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.01. 5,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average is $47.70. US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $50.67.

Get US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF alerts:

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.1554 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (USVN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 7-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 7-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 7-year tenor on the yield curve.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.