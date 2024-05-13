Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) versus Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Head to Head Comparison

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Upexi and Tilray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upexi -22.63% -40.72% -18.07% Tilray -43.98% -2.68% -2.09%

Volatility & Risk

Upexi has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upexi 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tilray 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Upexi and Tilray, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Upexi currently has a consensus price target of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 216.38%. Tilray has a consensus price target of $2.71, indicating a potential upside of 38.18%. Given Upexi’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Upexi is more favorable than Tilray.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of Upexi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Tilray shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upexi and Tilray’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upexi $80.68 million 0.11 -$16.93 million N/A N/A Tilray $627.12 million 2.42 -$1.45 billion ($0.44) -4.45

Upexi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tilray.

Summary

Tilray beats Upexi on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

