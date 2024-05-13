United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s previous close.
United States Cellular Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:USM traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,274. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 70.24 and a beta of 0.45.
United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.75 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.
