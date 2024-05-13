United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Director Jagroop Gill Buys 8,080 Shares

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) Director Jagroop Gill bought 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $58,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,059,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681,317. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jagroop Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Jagroop Gill bought 18 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $135.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Jagroop Gill bought 2,860 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $21,450.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Jagroop Gill bought 264 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $1,980.00.

UBFO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.30. 7,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,398. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.62.

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 14.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 8.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 13.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,193,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 44,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

