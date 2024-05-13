United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the April 15th total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

United Health Products Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of UEEC stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.17. 87,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,792. United Health Products has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

