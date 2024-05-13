United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the April 15th total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
United Health Products Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of UEEC stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.17. 87,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,792. United Health Products has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.
About United Health Products
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Health Products
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for United Health Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Health Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.