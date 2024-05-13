UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Earns Neutral Rating from William Blair

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, RTT News reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UMH. StockNews.com lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of UMH Properties stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.88. 34,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24.

In other UMH Properties news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $155,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,049.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in UMH Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in UMH Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 49,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

