UBS Group Trims Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Target Price to $36.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTCH. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Match Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.76. The stock had a trading volume of 150,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,858. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. Match Group has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $49.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

