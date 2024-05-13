U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Short Interest Down 44.0% in April

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the April 15th total of 245,700 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
U Power Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UCAR traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.43. 18,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,127. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $53.90. U Power has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $1,529.00.
About U Power
