U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Short Interest Down 44.0% in April

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the April 15th total of 245,700 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

U Power Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCAR traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.43. 18,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,127. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $53.90. U Power has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $1,529.00.

Get U Power alerts:

About U Power

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for U Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.