Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the April 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tyro Payments Stock Performance

Shares of TYPMF remained flat at $2.00 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. Tyro Payments has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

About Tyro Payments

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Payments and Banking. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking solutions. The company also acquires credit, debit, and EFTPOS cards; and offers Medicare and private health fund claiming and rebating services.

