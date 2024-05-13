TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Sees Large Volume Increase

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 59,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 43,369 shares.The stock last traded at $20.88 and had previously closed at $20.65.

TXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on TXO Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $641.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $91.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 61.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. Analysts expect that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. TXO Partners’s payout ratio is currently -39.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 51,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $951,719.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,120,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,611,107.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 117,878 shares of company stock worth $2,149,284 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TXO Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TXO Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TXO Partners by 64.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,591,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

