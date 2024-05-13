Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Roth Mkm from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $6.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of TCNNF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 334,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,552. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer. The company cultivates, processes, and manufactures cannabis products and distributes its products to its dispensaries, as well as through home delivery. It sells flowers, edibles, vapes, creams, balms, salves, lotions, vaporizers, batteries, cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, synringes, tinctures, and accessories under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, Trekkers, and Roll One brands.

