Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.54.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $813,378.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,792.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,746 shares of company stock worth $7,345,786. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TT traded down $5.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $326.64. 777,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,659. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.69. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $335.28. The stock has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.