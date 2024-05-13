TMK Energy Limited (ASX:TMK) Insider Buys A$30,000.00 in Stock

TMK Energy Limited (ASX:TMK – Get Free Report) insider John Warburton acquired 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($19,867.55).
TMK Energy Stock Performance
About TMK Energy
TMK Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Australia, Mongolia, and the United States. The company holds a 67% working interest in the Gurvantes XXXV Coal Seam Gas project, which covers an area of 8,400 square kilometers located in the South Gobi Desert in Mongolia. It also holds a 20% of the Talisman Depp Project, which contains the Napoleon structure located in WA-8-L below Talisman in the Barrow-Dampier sub-basin.
