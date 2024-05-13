Timothy James Pirie Purchases 7,300 Shares of Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE) Stock

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) Director Timothy James Pirie bought 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.70 per share, with a total value of C$12,410.00.

Timothy James Pirie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Decisive Dividend alerts:

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Timothy James Pirie acquired 598 shares of Decisive Dividend stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.22 per share, with a total value of C$5,513.56.

Decisive Dividend Stock Performance

Shares of CVE DE traded down C$0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,619. The stock has a market capitalization of C$145.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Decisive Dividend Co. has a 12-month low of C$6.23 and a 12-month high of C$11.50.

About Decisive Dividend

Decisive Dividend ( CVE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$35.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.60 million. Decisive Dividend had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Decisive Dividend Co. will post 0.5597098 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Decisive Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisive Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.