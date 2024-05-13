The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Short Interest Down 17.4% in April

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,330,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the April 15th total of 25,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $39.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,565,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,888,652. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

View Our Latest Report on Williams Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Williams Companies by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 591,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,913,000 after buying an additional 90,932 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $122,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 14.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.