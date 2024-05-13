The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,032 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 719,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,324,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 14,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 107,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,773,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,672,212.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 6,457,501 shares of company stock worth $179,148,132 over the last three months.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

