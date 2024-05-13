The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lowered by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $323.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.19.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $5.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $341.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,506,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company has a market cap of $337.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $358.26 and a 200-day moving average of $344.83. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

