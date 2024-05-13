The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $116.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $113.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.63.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.08. 668,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.30 and a 200 day moving average of $88.27. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $67.42 and a 1 year high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $1,365,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,044.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,580 shares of company stock worth $17,711,492. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,421,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,242,000 after purchasing an additional 91,911 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,247,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,832,000 after acquiring an additional 105,799 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,821,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,583,000 after acquiring an additional 165,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,646,000 after purchasing an additional 87,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.